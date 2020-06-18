Naviter release SeeYou Navigator app
Thursday 18 June, 2020
Naviter have just released the SeeYou Navigator in-flight navigation app for iOS or Android. Ideal when you want to leave your big instruments behind and “fly light”.
It has live weather, air-traffic and airspace data and can help you navigate a planned route, and record your track to upload to online contests. It has a thermal assistant, and rain radar layer.
The app can be downloaded from the Apple store or Google Play, and subscriptions cost $9.99 / month or $54.99 annually.
naviter.com
