Naviter release SeeYou Navigator app

Thursday 18 June, 2020

Naviter have just released the SeeYou Navigator in-flight navigation app for iOS or Android. Ideal when you want to leave your big instruments behind and “fly light”.

It has live weather, air-traffic and airspace data and can help you navigate a planned route, and record your track to upload to online contests. It has a thermal assistant, and rain radar layer.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple store or Google Play, and subscriptions cost $9.99 / month or $54.99 annually.

naviter.com

