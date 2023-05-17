fbpx
Muzi launching in the Himalaya on his BGD Anda XS
Latest, News

Muzi attempts Everest climb-and-fly

Wednesday 17 May, 2023

Chinese pilot Li Shengtao, known as Muzi, is hoping to climb and fly from Everest. He left Everest Base Camp on 14 May, and should summit on 17 or 18 May. If conditions permit, he will attempt to fly from the 8,848m summit.

Muzi, who will be flying a BGD Anda, has secured a permit with the help of local pilot and former National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Babu Sunuwar, who himself flew from the summit on tandem. We spoke to Babu yesterday. He had just landed after a flight from Lobuche East, on his way to base camp. Babu is now working to get more permits for flying in this area.

We wish Muzi all the best for his attempt.

Muzi and Babu

Muzi (left) with Babu Sunuwar ahead of the attempt

