Mac Para Samurai: PPG racing wing

Wednesday 25 September, 2019

The Samurai is Mac Para’s new high-performance competition PPG wing. They say it’s fast and precise, and it’s for experienced pilots with at least 150 hours on advanced PPG wings.

It has a newly developed aerofoil with a shark nose. Leading edge C-rods on the ribs and in the panels help eliminate leading edge deformations at high speeds and provide extra stability in all conditions.

The glider has a 4/5 line layout. Mac Para say this allows fine adjustability of the profile via the trims and speed system. Its Power Attack (PK) system works together with the speed bar and trimmers to make a wide range of speeds possible.

All but the upper gallery lines are sheathed, and it has a wingtip steering system.

Mac Para say the Samurai launches easily in any conditions, and delivers “sporty and precise handling through the entire range of trim settings with great resistance to collapse at higher speeds”. In Mac Para’s words, the Samurai is a “carving machine”!

The Samurai is available in 16m² to 27m sizes in lime or red.

Mac Para Samurai specs

macpara.com

