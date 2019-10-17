Mac Para have reintroduced the Magus to their range. It’s a high-performance EN-D two-liner for experienced pilots.

The company say the glider has a top speed of 62km/h, and “exceptional” into-wind penetration. Negative shaping and RFE rods in the centre of the leading edge are there to reduce deformations at high speeds.

The 88-cell wing has a high aspect ratio of just over 7, and Mac Para say it’s agile, with direct handling and a very efficient climb.

The new-generation Magus is available in three sizes in white or blue.

