Mac Para Eden 7: high-performance EN-B

Tuesday 11 June, 2019

Mac Para’s new high-performance EN-B paraglider the Eden 7 is out, and they say it’s a “significant change” from its predecessor.

It’s optimised for performance, and Mac Para say it has “exceptional XC potential” and “significantly better glide” than other B-class wings, with excellent stability and passive safety throughout the speed range.

They say it’s easy to launch and land, has sporty handling and light-to-medium brake pressure. It climbs efficiently in weak conditions with gentle control, but “progressively increasing power in the second range allows easy control in strong cores.”

Technologies including 3D shaping, the leading edge reinforcement system, trailing edge mini-ribs and the new stabiliser shape have resulted in a smooth aerofoil and better performance. The panel shaping, diagonal system and line layout have been optimised for the right canopy stiffness, providing stability and comfort in active air.

The Eden 7 a semi-lightweight design. It’s made from Skytex 32 on top and bottom, with Skytex 32 Hard for the profiles and ribs and Skytex 38 on the leading edge, top and bottom. It weighs 4.75kg in the M size and is available in blue, lime or white in six sizes.

Although it’s certified EN B, Mac Para say the Eden 7 is designed for intermediate pilots and above, who already have experience with intermediate gliders. It is not intended for beginners or occasional pilots.

Mac Para Eden 7 specs

macpara.com

