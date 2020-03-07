fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Little Cloud: 2020 releases

Saturday 7 March, 2020

Little Cloud released their new cross-country wing, the Urubu, at the 2020 Stubai Cup, and designer Tom Bourdeau called it his most accomplished wing yet.

Little Cloud Urubu

The Urubu cross-country wing

The highest-performing wing in Little Cloud’s range, the Urubu, which is named after a small Brazilian vulture, has an aspect ratio of 6.15 and 57 cells, and it’s aimed at EN-C level pilots. Little Cloud say they kept it light (3.8kg for the 24) so it can be used for hike-and-fly too, and gave it long brake travel and Little Cloud’s trademark pitch stability for safety. It will be made in 21, 22, 24 and 26m sizes for 55kg to 115kg all up.

The Urubu is the latest of several products recently released by the French brand, which also includes the new Spiruline, Kagoo 2 and Boba wings, and a superlight harness.

Little Cloud Spiruline

Back to their roots: Little Cloud’s new Spiruline

Spiruline

Little Cloud have gone back to their roots with the new Spiruline, their original fun mini wing. Like the original, they say the new model is an accessible wing for a wide range of pilots. They say it’s easy to launch, pitch-stable, and made in 14, 16 and 18m² sizes. LC say it has more precise handling and a better glide than the EZ it replaces. It has an aspect ratio of 4.65, and all sizes are EN certified for 55-120kg.

Little Cloud Kagoo 2

The Kagoo 2, “a fun alternative to a single-skinner”, made for hike-and-fly

Kagoo 2

The Kagoo 2 is a lightweight hike-and-fly wing, based on the Spiruline but made with 25g/m² cloth and unsheathed lines. The smallest size weighs 1.9kg, and LC say it’s a fun alternative to a single-skinner. It has a glide ratio of 8-9, and is available in 14, 16, 18 and 20m² sizes , all certified to 120kg.

Little Cloud Boba

Boba speedflyer

BOBA

Named after Soboba, California’s famous speedflying site, the Boba 19 is a basic, safe wing for pilots to learn speedriding on. It’s also available in 15 and 17m sizes. 

Little Cloud Butterfly

The 450g Butterfly harness

Butterfly

A simple, light but heavy-duty harness for dune-soaring or hike-and-fly, the Butterfly is made from Dyneema and weighs 450g. There will be an even lighter (sub-300g) version soon too. One size fits all.

Littlecloud.fr

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK