Gin lightweight PPG bivouac tent

Gin have brought to the market a lightweight tent for paramotorists, which uses the paramotor cage as the main hoop.
The idea was conceived by French paramotorist Nicolas Berger and tested on a 3,900km trip across Europe from Sweden to Spain in the summer of 2018.
The tent pitches inner first – one end is attached to the motor, and it is pegged to the ground, and then the waterproof outer goes over the top.
The 1.2kg tent packs down into a 40cm x 14cm package and is very quick to put up. The inner has an inbuilt mosquito net too.
