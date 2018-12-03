fbpx
Gin lightweight PPG bivouac tent

Monday 3 December, 2018

Gin paramotor tent

Gin have brought to the market a lightweight tent for paramotorists, which uses the paramotor cage as the main hoop.

The idea was conceived by French paramotorist Nicolas Berger and tested on a 3,900km trip across Europe from Sweden to Spain in the summer of 2018.

The tent pitches inner first – one end is attached to the motor, and it is pegged to the ground, and then the waterproof outer goes over the top.

Gin PPG tent pitching

The 1.2kg tent packs down into a 40cm x 14cm package and is very quick to put up. The inner has an inbuilt mosquito net too.

 

Gin PPG tent plan

gingliders.com

