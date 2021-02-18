fbpx
Women’s Adventure Film Tour 2021

Thursday 18 February, 2021

To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March 2021, Adventure+ will be streaming the Women’s Adventure Film Tour between 8 and 11 March. 

Adventure+ write:

“This year’s lineup features a diverse set of films featuring women of all ages and backgrounds including Australian Olympic hopeful Lucy Stirling, New Zealand Olympian Janina Kuzma, World Champion Paraglider Klaudia Bulgakow and many more including women in snow sports, mountaineering, high lining, swimming and mountain biking”.

Tickets for the tour cost around £10, and include a 90-day free trial subscription to the Adventure+ channel. They can be bought from eventbright’s website. Several versions of the tour exist, depending on where you live. Be sure to scroll down and buy the ticket for the tour in your area.

