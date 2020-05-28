Film trailer: “You Never Know”

“You Never Know” is a documentary about Polish paragliding star and 2013 world Champion Klaudia Bulgakow’s journey to the top in paragliding.

“If you really want something, there is no way to stop you to make it happen!” Klaudia is motivated and determined. She started flying in 1999 and was World Champion in 2013. She has stood on the Europeans podium in 2016 and the Paragliding World Cup Superfinal podium in 2018.

But it’s not only about the medals and podium places. The journey in pursuit of personal excellence is just as important, as are the friends you meet on the way and those you influence and motivate to pursue their own goals.

Watch the trailer above. To see the full 43-minute film, follow the link here.