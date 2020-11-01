Video: Wind | A Paragliding Story
Sunday 1 November, 2020
“Feel the rhythm of the wind!”
Freestyle Paragliding Stories present this lovely film, an aerial ballet featuring French freestyle pilots Hugo Chauvin and Axel Coste.
If you like this, there’s more where it came from. Check out FPS’s Youtube channel.
