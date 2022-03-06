Tom De Dorlodot joins Team Advance

Tom de Dorlodot has joined team Advance. Photo: Adi Geisegger

Belgian adventurer and eight-time Red Bull X-Alps pilot Tom de Dorlodot has joined Team Advance, the company announced on 3 March.

Advance’s press release read:

“We are delighted to welcome paragliding adventurer and globetrotter Tom de Dorlodot to the Advance team. With eight X-Alps participations, Tom is one of the absolute veterans of the world’s toughest paragliding race.

“In recent years, the Belgian has also undertaken countless VolBiv expeditions to Pakistan, New Zealand and the Andes, among other places, as well as setting up the Search Project. In this project, he travels around the world with his sailing boat and visits extraordinary paragliding spots. We are looking forward to new adventures together”.

Tom wrote on Instagram, “Advance and I share the same values and the same spirit of adventure. I couldn’t be happier!”

