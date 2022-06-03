fbpx
Tim Alongi joins team Skywalk

Friday 3 June, 2022

Freestyle Vice-World Champion and four-time French Acro champion Tim Alongi has joined the Skywalk People team. He will be focusing on hike-and-fly races, and hopes to be selected for the Red Bull X-Alps 2023.

The partnership with Skywalk was announced on 2 June. Tim recently came fifth in the 2022 edition of Bornes to Fly, and will be on the X-Pyr start line on 26 June. He will be flying an X-Alps5, and has Méryl Delferrière as his supporter.

In an interview on Skywalk’s website Tim said, “I was in the Acro World Cup for 11 years and every year looked pretty much the same. What I love most in life is the learning process and progressing in what I do. I felt like I was discovering and learning something new again with XC flying – so the step was only logical and perfect for me”.

 

 

