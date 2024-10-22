Skywalk launch Sage and Range X-Alps 3 combo

Skywalk have now launched the Sage two-line EN C and Range X-Alps 3 athlete version harness recently seen at Coupe Icare. The EN-C is the ideal wing for experienced XC pilots who not only excel at long distances but also fully embrace the adventure – whether that’s hike-and-fly or vol-biv, the brand says.

The Sage is a lightweight version of the Mint but has a different feel says Skywalk’s CEO Arne Wehrlin. “The Sage is smoother in the air, a little easier, very agile. For a pilot who has flown an EN-B for a long time, it’s going to work very well.”

With an aspect ratio of 6.5 and weighing 3.5kg for the size 55-75, it is characterised by a high flight comfort, efficiency, relaxed handling and safety. The B-line control system means the angle of attack can be controlled across the entire speed range. “This ensures fatigue-free flying and enables a fast, efficient flying style, even on long XC flights,” say Skywalk. The wing is available in five sizes up to 115kg.

Meanwhile the Range X-Alps 3 athlete version is the harness developed for pilots in the famous race and is now available to the public for the first time. Everything is focused on racing.

It’s light – weighing just 1.32kg for the size S. (The complete package of Sage, Range X-Alps 3 and reserve comes in around 6kg.) In terms of safety it features a Permair back protector. “No compromises were made in terms of safety,” say Skywalk who also say new developments mean it’s easier to inflate by bag, pump or mouth. Above all, its aerodynamic design is optimised to help performance on long glides where it counts. Two storage compartments and a cockpit pouch mean there’s enough space for all your gear.

The Range X-Alps 3 athlete version is available in three sizes: small, medium and large.

Skywalk’s promo film for the new Sage

skywalk.info