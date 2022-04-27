Supair Fly Topo vol-biv guide

Fly Topo is a series of vol-bivouac video guides that will be released monthly from April 2022.

Episode 1, above, is narrated by Supair’s Clement Latour. It details a route in Supair’s back yard, the Grand Bornand / Aravis area of the French Alps.

It’s an accessible route and the Topo gives lots of safety, weather, route and planning advice. Any pilot with reasonable XC experience can give it a try, without the need for extreme lightweight kit.

Keep an eye on Supair’s Youtube channel for the following episodes as they are released.