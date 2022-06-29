Robin Hamilton: HG speed record in Texas

Robin Hamilton set a new HG Class 2 record for ‘speed over a triangular course of 100km’ on 26 June in Texas, flying his Aeriane Swift Light.

He flew the 100km triangle at an average speed of 67km/h, beating the current record by a cool 8km/h average speed. Canadian Armand Acchione holds the current record, for a flight in Canada in August 2020 at an average speed of 59km/h, also on an Aeriane Swift Light.

Robin’s paperwork is with the FAI for ratification as a World and North American record.

Records.FAI.org