fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Latest

Robin Hamilton: HG speed record in Texas

Wednesday 29 June, 2022

Robin Hamilton set a new HG Class 2 record for ‘speed over a triangular course of 100km’ on 26 June in Texas, flying his Aeriane Swift Light. 

He flew the 100km triangle at an average speed of 67km/h, beating the current record by a cool 8km/h average speed. Canadian Armand Acchione holds the current record, for a flight in Canada in August 2020 at an average speed of 59km/h, also on an Aeriane Swift Light.

Robin’s paperwork is with the FAI for ratification as a World and North American record.

Records.FAI.org

 

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK