Robin Hamilton: HG speed record in Texas
Wednesday 29 June, 2022
Robin Hamilton set a new HG Class 2 record for ‘speed over a triangular course of 100km’ on 26 June in Texas, flying his Aeriane Swift Light.
He flew the 100km triangle at an average speed of 67km/h, beating the current record by a cool 8km/h average speed. Canadian Armand Acchione holds the current record, for a flight in Canada in August 2020 at an average speed of 59km/h, also on an Aeriane Swift Light.
Robin’s paperwork is with the FAI for ratification as a World and North American record.
Records.FAI.org
