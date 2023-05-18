fbpx
Li Shengtao, landing at Everest Base Camp after launching from the South Col on 18 May 2023
Muzi flies from Everest South Col at 8,000m

Thursday 18 May, 2023

Li Shengtao (Muzi) successfully flew from the South Col of Everest (8,000m) this morning, 18 May, landing safely back at base camp on his BGD Anda. 

Muzi said “I was lucky to have a short window to take off, and found nice lift that makes it possible to fly up to the summit, but everyone was waiting for me, even the helicopters are held up for me, so I didn’t try to go up, and landed at the base camp at 5,400m after 20+ minutes in the air. Anda is a super nice glider, it flies so well even at such a high altitude.”

The photos were sent to us by Babu Sunuwar of The Babu Adventures, who phoned us from Base Camp this morning with the news!

Babu secured the permits, with permission from the Nepal Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Nepal Civil Authority. He wished to extend his thanks to Seven Summit Treks who assured the safe climb.

After his flight Muzi returned to Kathmandu to rest. He plans to return to base camp on the 20th, and go for the summit again on the 24th. This time, it doesn’t look like there will be a window to take off from the summit, so he will just enjoy the journey towards summiting the top of the world. We wish him well for his summit attempt.

Muzi is a founder member of the The Babu Adventures group and head coach of the school.

[Updated 19/5/23 to add video and extra information received]

babuadventure.com

Muzi at Everest base camp

Everest Base Camp

Groundhandling at altitude! BGD Anda at Everest Base Camp

Groundhandling at altitude! BGD Anda at Everest Base Camp

Li Shengtao (right) with Babu Sunuwar at Everest Base Camp

Li Shengtao (right) with Babu Sunuwar at Everest Base Camp

 

