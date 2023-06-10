fbpx
There was much joviality in the battle for the best Team. It finished with Ozone on top for the second time, Naviter second and Cross Country in third
Comps and Events

Mark Hayman wins SRS Gin Edition 2023

Saturday 10 June, 2023

Mark Hayman (GB)  and Summer Barham (US) won the overall and women’s categories of the SRS Gin edition, which took place in St Jean Montclar, France from 3 to 9 June 2023.

Despite the continuing story of unsettled weather in Europe which meant early overdevelopment on most days, three cats-cradle tasks were scored, of 38.6km, 47.8km and 50.2km distances.

Paragliding in Saint Jean Montclar, France. Photo: Marcus King

Getting a task in early before the inevitable overdevelopment in St Jean Montclar, France. Photo: Marcus King

Results

SRS Gin edition 2023: Overall podium

Mark Hayman was very happy with his win! Alexey Boldyrev in second and Rafael Rosa Prat in third overall

Overall

  1. Mark Hayman  (GB, Ozone Photon)
  2. Alexey Boldyrev (FR, Niviuk Artik R)
  3. Rafael Rosa Prat (ES, Ozone Photon)
SRS Gin edition 2023: Women's podium

Summer Barham topped the women’s podium, with Agnieszka Zaborowska and Kanan Thakur in second and third

Women

  1. Summer Barham (US, Ozone Photon, 9th overall)
  2. Agnieszka Zaborowska (GB, Advance Sigma 11, 21st overall)
  3. Kanan Thakur (IN, Ozone Alpina 3, 22nd overall)

Teams

  1. Ozone Gliders
  2. Naviter
  3. Cross Country Magazine
SRS Gin edition 2023: Standard Class podium

Lauris Pumpurs won the Standard Class on his Triple seven R-Light 3

Standard Class (EN B and below)

  1. Lauris Pumpurs (AT, Triple Seven R-Light 3, 11th overall)
  2. Paulo Milko (US,Ozone Rush 6, 16th overall )
  3. Jeroen Rasenberg (NL, Ozone Rush 6, 28th overall)
SRS Gin edition 2023: Reynolds Class podium

The Reynolds Class is for sub-95kg all-up weights, and was topped by Rafael Rosa Prat

Reynolds Class (<95kg)

  1. Rafael Rosa Prat (ES, Ozone Photon, 3rd overall)
  2. Sergei Prikhodko (ES, Niviuk Artik 6, 5th overall)
  3. Jean-Louis Zanzi (FR, Niviuk Artik R, 7th overall)

In addition, Magdalena Janaway went home with a brand new Gin glider from the prize draw, and Jame Wong is the lucky owner of a new Naviter instrument.

The series meets again in Gemona, Italy for round three which will be the Skywalk edition. It starts on 16 July.

All results on Airtribune.com

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

