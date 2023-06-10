Mark Hayman wins SRS Gin Edition 2023

Mark Hayman (GB) and Summer Barham (US) won the overall and women’s categories of the SRS Gin edition, which took place in St Jean Montclar, France from 3 to 9 June 2023.
Despite the continuing story of unsettled weather in Europe which meant early overdevelopment on most days, three cats-cradle tasks were scored, of 38.6km, 47.8km and 50.2km distances.
Results
Overall
- Mark Hayman (GB, Ozone Photon)
- Alexey Boldyrev (FR, Niviuk Artik R)
- Rafael Rosa Prat (ES, Ozone Photon)
Women
- Summer Barham (US, Ozone Photon, 9th overall)
- Agnieszka Zaborowska (GB, Advance Sigma 11, 21st overall)
- Kanan Thakur (IN, Ozone Alpina 3, 22nd overall)
Teams
- Ozone Gliders
- Naviter
- Cross Country Magazine
Standard Class (EN B and below)
- Lauris Pumpurs (AT, Triple Seven R-Light 3, 11th overall)
- Paulo Milko (US,Ozone Rush 6, 16th overall )
- Jeroen Rasenberg (NL, Ozone Rush 6, 28th overall)
Reynolds Class (<95kg)
- Rafael Rosa Prat (ES, Ozone Photon, 3rd overall)
- Sergei Prikhodko (ES, Niviuk Artik 6, 5th overall)
- Jean-Louis Zanzi (FR, Niviuk Artik R, 7th overall)
In addition, Magdalena Janaway went home with a brand new Gin glider from the prize draw, and Jame Wong is the lucky owner of a new Naviter instrument.
The series meets again in Gemona, Italy for round three which will be the Skywalk edition. It starts on 16 July.
All results on Airtribune.com