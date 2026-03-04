Testivol de Pelvoux, France: 7-8 March 2026

For the second year in a row the Hautes-Alpes is to host the Testivol de Pelvoux, organised by Pollen Parapente. The two-day event, which takes place 7-8 March, is an opportunity to test wings from all the major manufacturers while the air is still relatively calm.

There is a foot-launched take-off from the top station, from where pilots can enjoy a 1,000m flight to the bottom, landing on snow at the foot of the chairlift. Entry, which costs €21 for the day or €38 for the weekend, includes a welcome bag with goodies, a day pass, access to the loan of equipment and raffle ticket.

Among the brands present will be Ozone, Phi, Zoom, Fluid wings, UP, Dudek, Swing, Nova, Supair, AirDesign, Niviuk, Gin, Skywalk, Neo, Flow, Kortel, Mac Para, Advance, BGD, as well as Syride. Cross Country magazine will also be there.

The testival takes place in the commune of Vallouise-Pelvoux which is known for its simple and authentic spirit. Located between 1,250m and 2,300m the area has a small ski resort and is popular with ski tourers. In winter, the Vallouise-Pelvoux take-off offers pilots a direct flight over the Vallouise with a unique panorama of the peaks of the Écrins.

pollenparapente.com