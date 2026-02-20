A gaggle of paragliders at the SRS. Photo: Marcus King
SRS launches Pre-SRS Series as demand surges

A Pre-SRS circuit has been created to provide an alternative route for pilots aiming to qualify for full SRS events

20 February, 2026, by Cross Country | Photo: Marcus King

The Sports-Class Racing Series (SRS) is launching a new ‘Pre-SRS’ circuit in response to what organisers describe as the “phenomenal popularity” of the competition format.

The first Pre-SRS event will take place in Tekeli, Kazakhstan, from 22–28 June.

Ruth Jessop from the SRS organisation said growing demand has made it increasingly difficult for newcomers to secure places at established SRS editions.

“Given the phenomenal popularity of the SRS, each event is now massively oversubscribed, making it very difficult for newcomers to get a place,” she explained.

She pointed to the upcoming Bassano del Grappa edition in Italy (23–30 May) as an example. “Bassano has a maximum of 130 places, with 460 pilots wanting to take part. The wildcard system isn’t an easy way in either, with 35 pilots chasing five places.”

The Pre-SRS circuit has been created to provide an alternative route for pilots aiming to qualify for full SRS events. While the core SRS team will not be present at Pre-SRS competitions, pilots flying sports-class wings will earn a higher SRS Score than they would at a standard Open event. The format also allows competitors to gain experience at venues that may host full SRS editions in the future.

Alongside the Pre-SRS initiative, the organisation has announced the launch of SRS Qualifier events. These are standard FAI Category 2 competitions run independently of the SRS, though they award SRS points. Events will be delivered by established organisers whose standards align with the SRS philosophy.

Two Qualifier events are currently scheduled: Tolmin, Slovenia (14–20 June) and the Red Rocks Wide Open in Monroe, USA (19–26 September).

Registration is now open for the BGD edition of the SRS in Piedrahita, Spain (22–29 August). Registration for the Advance edition in Tapalpa, Mexico (7–14 November) opens on 1 March.

The SRS has also launched The SRS Podcast. In its first episode, Gin team pilot Riley Ferré speaks with SRS founder Brett Janaway — recently named Cross Country Magazine Pilot of the Year — along with BGD pilots João Pinheiro and event winner César Arévalo. The episode also features interviews with Summer Barham, Shauin Kao, Gaetan Gerber, Isaac Michel and Skywalk pilot Ben Hodgson.

The Sports-Class Racing Series is a competition series for pilots flying sports-class paragliders – primarily EN-C and EN-B+ gliders.

sportsracingseries.org

