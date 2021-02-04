fbpx
Critical Safety Notice: Gin Genie Lite 3

Thursday 4 February, 2021

Gin have published a safety notice concerning the reserve handle on the Genie Lite 3 harness. All owners of Genie Lite 3 harnesses should check theirs before flying with the harness again. 

The plastic rods in the reserve handle may have become thickened due to the sealing process, which can make it difficult to extract the reserve.

The safety notice provides instructions for how to remedy this. The necessary modifications can be performed by the pilot, but if in any doubt, pilots are advised to contact their Gin dealer for advice.

Download the safety notice here

gingliders.com

