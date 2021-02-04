Critical Safety Notice: Gin Genie Lite 3
Thursday 4 February, 2021
Gin have published a safety notice concerning the reserve handle on the Genie Lite 3 harness. All owners of Genie Lite 3 harnesses should check theirs before flying with the harness again.
The plastic rods in the reserve handle may have become thickened due to the sealing process, which can make it difficult to extract the reserve.
The safety notice provides instructions for how to remedy this. The necessary modifications can be performed by the pilot, but if in any doubt, pilots are advised to contact their Gin dealer for advice.
Download the safety notice here
gingliders.com
You might also like
-
The Success 5 is Advance’s latest paragliding harness for leisure and cross-country pilots, now with even more protection
Read more
-
Kortel have made a short-tail version of the Kanibal Race II. The Kanibal Race II ST (Short Tail) is 150g lighter than the standard version
Read more
-
Who won the wing? One lucky winner has won a brand new paraglider in the Cross Country Magazine subscribers’ prize draw 2021
Read more
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£2.59
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£4.19
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£4.79
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK