fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Comps and Events, News

Josh Cohn wins US Paragliding Open 2021

Tuesday 27 July, 2021

Josh Cohn squeaked a win at the US Paragliding Open 2021 in Chelan, Washington State last week. The veteran competition pilot was flying a Niviuk X-One and was just five points ahead of second-placed Matt Henzi (Ozone Enzo 3) after five full tasks. Brad Gunnuscio (Enzo 3) was third.

Top woman was Galen Kirkpatrick (UP Meru), with Bianca Heinrich (Niviuk Icepeak Evox) and Violeta Jimenez (Ozone Zeno) second and third on the Women’s podium. There were eight women competing.

Colin Rathburn won the hotly contested EN C class placing 12th overall on his Ozone Delta 4. The EN C class was dominated by the Ozone glider – 13 of the top 15 pilots were flying either a Delta 4 or its lightweight equivalent the Alpina 4. There were 36 pilots flying EN C in total.

The comp saw an average task length of 106km over the week. It started with a 126.4km race-to-goal north, and was followed by tasks of 80.1km, 102.8km, 120.3km and 104.5km. Two days were lost to the weather – Day 4 and the final day.

Josh placed 14th, 13th, 1st, 1st and 3rd in the five tasks. In a sign of just how tight the racing was, on the 120km Task 4 he won by a mere 0.4 points; he scored 995.7 for the day against Manuel Quintanilla’s (MEX, Gin Bommerang 11) 995.3.

Around 120 pilots took part in the comp, which ran from 18-23 July 2021 and was organised by Matt Taggart.

Full results and more.

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

There’s never been a better time to subscribe to Cross Country. Subscribe before July 30 and you might win a new wing of your choice from Advance, Gin or Ozone!

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK