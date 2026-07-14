Independence Pioneer 4
Gear NewsNews

Independence release Pioneer 4

Accelerator adjustment allows it to be configured as an EN-A or EN-B

14 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Initially previewed at last year’s Coupe Icare, the Pioneer 4 is an ideal wing for newly qualified pilots with a feature that lets pilots transform it from an EN-A to an EN-B.

This is done via a “speed limiter” which adjusts accelerator travel. Other features include mini-ribs for extra performance: a “perfectly finished trailing edge for improved glide and speed”, and “extremely durable fabrics” used throughout – PU-coated on the inside, silicone-coated lightweight 20D fabric on the outside.

“The Pioneer 4 combines two setups in one wing,” say Independence. When rigged as an EN-A it serves as a “safe entry and comfortable” wing while the EN-B configuration provides “more performance whenever the pilot is ready for the next step”.

Independence Pioneer 4

The risers are clearly labelled for easy sorting on launch for less experienced pilots more prone to making mistakes.

The Pioneer 4 is available in four sizes.

independence.aero

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