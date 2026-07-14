Independence release Pioneer 4

Initially previewed at last year’s Coupe Icare, the Pioneer 4 is an ideal wing for newly qualified pilots with a feature that lets pilots transform it from an EN-A to an EN-B.

This is done via a “speed limiter” which adjusts accelerator travel. Other features include mini-ribs for extra performance: a “perfectly finished trailing edge for improved glide and speed”, and “extremely durable fabrics” used throughout – PU-coated on the inside, silicone-coated lightweight 20D fabric on the outside.

“The Pioneer 4 combines two setups in one wing,” say Independence. When rigged as an EN-A it serves as a “safe entry and comfortable” wing while the EN-B configuration provides “more performance whenever the pilot is ready for the next step”.

The risers are clearly labelled for easy sorting on launch for less experienced pilots more prone to making mistakes.

The Pioneer 4 is available in four sizes.

independence.aero