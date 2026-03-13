Ozone go back to the future with the Vibe GT

Ozone have announced the Vibe GT, a new EN-B paraglider designed to offer a balance of performance, accessibility and reduced weight for everyday cross-country flying.

Reviving the name of one of the company’s classic models from early-2000s, the new Vibe GT is positioned in the middle of Ozone’s B-class lineup. It sits above the Buzz/Geo series but below the Rush/Swift wings, targeting pilots who want a step up in performance without moving into the high-B category.

News of the glider was first trailed at the Coupe Icare flying festival in September last year. Expectations for the wing will be high and it is is expected to be very popular – the mid-B class is the most popular level of wing.

The three-line glider uses Ozone’s GT concept – a semi-light construction intended to combine lower pack weight with the durability needed for regular flying. The design is aimed at recreational XC pilots who want a versatile glider that can handle thermalling, XC, long transitions and occasional hike-and-fly missions.

With a moderate 5.4 aspect ratio and 55 cells, the Vibe GT is designed to offer good performance while maintaining the forgiving behaviour expected of the EN-B class. Ozone say the wing provides clear feedback from the air mass and efficient climbing in thermals, while remaining comfortable and stable in active air.

Designer Dav Dagault says on Ozone’s website that the Vibe GT “fills a gap” that Ozone have wanted to fill “for a long time”.

“[It’s] a mid EN-B wing that sits comfortably between the Buzz and the Rush, with the GT pedigree at its core. The aspect ratio is set at 5.45, and 55 cells were chosen deliberately. This combination gives the Vibe GT the right character for a mid-B: enough precision and performance to reward a pilot who wants to progress, without asking too much in return.”

He explains: “Too few cells and the sail loses its composure; too many and you add weight and complexity that works against the spirit of the wing. GT construction was the natural choice. Lighter materials reduce inertia and raise the overall level of pleasure in the air. And as with all GT wings, the focus on durability means it easily holds up to everyday flying.”

The wing’s line consumption has been reduced to “an absolute minimum” and a lot of attention paid to creating a “wrinkle-free” surface across the whole speed range – “the foundation of real glide efficiency”.

The wing design features the now common combination of a higher arc and winglets. “The winglets were a key decision. Combined with a higher arc, they improve sail tension, sharpen turn authority and give better behaviour in asymmetric collapse recovery.”

He adds: “But for a wing in this category, the most important benefit is predictable spiral behaviour. For a mid-B pilot, that predictability is not a bonus — it is essential.”

Dagault is especially proud of the riser system: “[It’s] a rear steering system that brings two-liner precision to a three-liner design. Never before has a three-liner wing benefitted from the precise rear steering of the Vibe GT ACR system. It opens a new dimension of control for pilots ready to explore it, without changing anything about the fundamental accessibility of the wing.”

Ozone test pilot and former paragliding world champion Russell Ogden explains on the Ozone website that the whole Vibe GT project was “especially meaningful” to him and the original Vibe was one of the first gliders he used to develop his early test-pilot skills.

“Coming back to it twenty years later and developing its modern successor made the progress we have made unmistakably clear,” he says.

“The technical gains are significant — better sink rate, more precise handling, higher speed, and improved glide — but the biggest leap is in overall ease of use, comfort and fun! The Vibe GT is on a completely different level.”

He adds: “It is a confidence‑inspiring wing with refined handling that slots perfectly between the Rush and the Buzz and is the ideal wing to progress your flying with.”

Materials include Dominico 20D on the upper cloth, with Porcher 70000 used on the lower surface.

The Vibe GT is available in six sizes, which cover a weight range of 55-130kg, and three standard colour schemes. Size ML (85-105kg) weighs 4.39kg.

