Icaro Xema Light paraglider harness

Icaro’s new Xema Light reversible hike-and-fly paraglider harness weighs just 2.5kg in the S/M size.

That’s around 1.2kg lighter than the Xema and it is also more compact. They say it’s made for serious hike-and-fly and long thermal flights. The rucksack has attachment points for hiking poles, drinks bottles and even a sleeping bag.

Icaro say the harness is fully adjustable and has a polypropylene seat board and a get-up safety strap system. The airbag protector is self-inflating, and the harness has an inbuilt reserve container and speedbar. Two large side pockets are accessible in flight – zipped on one side, netted on the other.

The Xema Light is available in blue in three sizes: S-M, M-L and L-XL

