Icaro Gravis 2: EN B

Icaro have unveiled their new “heart-of-the-B-class” Gravis 2. They say it’s more stable than its predecessor, and is “the perfect blend of safety and performance”.

It’s a stress-free wing aimed at soaring, thermalling, hike-and-fly and cross-country pilots. Icaro say it’s very manageable when accelerated, and has exceptional glide for its class.

It has an aspect ratio of 5.4, a new sharknose profile, 42 cells (two more than the original) and an optimised inner structure which has resulted in it being lighter (4.2kg in the M, compared to 4.5kg for the original).

Icaro say it’s very stable in turbulent air, with responsive, direct brakes that make it easy to centre n thermals. The Gravis 2 is available now in sizes XS to M/L, with a size L to follow.

icaro-paragliders.com