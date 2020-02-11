fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Icaro Gravis 2: EN B

Tuesday 11 February, 2020

Icaro have unveiled their new “heart-of-the-B-class” Gravis 2. They say it’s more stable than its predecessor, and is “the perfect blend of safety and performance”. 

It’s a stress-free wing aimed at soaring, thermalling, hike-and-fly and cross-country pilots. Icaro say it’s very manageable when accelerated, and has exceptional glide for its class.

It has an aspect ratio of 5.4, a new sharknose profile, 42 cells (two more than the original) and an optimised inner structure which has resulted in it being lighter (4.2kg in the M, compared to 4.5kg for the original).

Icaro say it’s very stable in turbulent air, with responsive, direct brakes that make it easy to centre n thermals. The Gravis 2 is available now in sizes XS to M/L, with a size L to follow.

icaro-paragliders.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK