PWCA Superfinal 2026: Pegalajar, Spain 12-23 May

The world’s best competition paraglider pilots are heading to southern Spain next week for the 15th Paragliding World Cup Superfinal 2026, with Pegalajar set to host the sport’s season finale from 12-23 May.

Only the top-ranked pilots from the 2025 World Cup season qualify for the Superfinal, making it one of the most competitive events in international paragliding. Over 12 days of racing, pilots will battle it out across the mountains and olive-covered valleys of Andalusia in a contest where consistency and tactics matter as much as outright speed.

Pegalajar, in the province of Jaén, has quietly built a reputation as one of Spain’s standout competition venues. Launch is just a short drive from town and the site works across a wide range of wind directions, giving organisers flexibility to set ambitious tasks. Despite the relatively modest height difference, the area is known for strong, reliable thermals and big XC potential, with flights regularly exceeding 200km.

The venue is no stranger to major events either, having previously hosted Spanish Championships as well as the European Championships in 2024. Organisers say its combination of dependable weather, technical terrain and easy logistics make it an ideal setting for the sport’s biggest showdown.

Pilots to watch for the overall title include the French trio of Maxime Pinot, Honorin Hamard and Baptiste Lambert – expect them to be battling it out from the get go. In the Women’s competition, France’s Constance Mettetal is surely a favourite, but expect good things from the US too: Alexia Fischer, Violeta Jimenez, Galen Kirkpatrick and Jenny O’Neil will all have the podium in sight.

With World Cup titles on the line and little separating the leading pilots, expect tight racing from the first task. Live tracking, daily reports and video highlights will be available throughout the competition on official PWCA channels.

Official event page and pilot list

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