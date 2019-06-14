Gradient release lightweight Montana 3

Gradient have released a new version of their lightweight mountain wing, the EN-B Montana 3.

Gradient say it’s a light and durable mid-B, aimed not only at hike-and-fly pilots, but anyone who needs a light, durable and packable glider. They say it’s easy to launch and land, with good passive safety and stability at all speeds. They add that its intuitive handling and excellent performance make it a comfortable wing that’s suited to a wide range of pilots and flying styles.

The Montana 3 is 100% made in Europe from tried-and-trusted Porcher Skytex, mostly 27g/m2, with the heavier-duty 32g/m2 in heavy-wear areas on the top surface. It has 15mm webbing risers and sheathed main lines for robustness and ease of use.

the Montana 3 is certified EN B in 22, 24 and 26m² sizes.

gradient.cx