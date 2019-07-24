Search
 
Gradient release Bigolden4 Light

Wednesday 24 July, 2019

Gradient have released a lightweight version of their BiGolden4 tandem paraglider, in 37m² and 42m² sizes.

When it came out in 2018 the BiGolden4 was “the lightest tandem glider ever produced by Gradient”. With lighter materials, the new Light version is around a kilo lighter, at 5.6kg in the 37m² size (vs 6.6kg for the BiGolden4) and 6.2kg in the 42 (vs 6.9kg). Double-coated Skytex Everlast on the leading edge aids longevity.

Specially designed lightweight trimmer risers contribute 200g to the weight savings. As well as being lighter, the BiGolden4 Light packs down smaller, better for carrying to mountain launches or travelling with. Gradient say it has the same great handling as the BiGolden4, but it’s easier to launch and lighter on the brakes.

Gradient BiGolden4 Light risers

The BiGolden 4 Light has an aspect ratio of 5.31 and is certified EN B. It’s available in lime green, red or orange.

gradient.cx

