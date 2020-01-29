fbpx
Gradient GO: EN A school wing

Wednesday 29 January, 2020

Gradient say their new EN-A school paraglider, the GO, has excellent passive safety and scores very highly on their Zen scoreboard! 

Gradient say the GO’s simple line layout and easy inflation with no overshoot tendency will help new pilots into the air easily, and also make it a good wing for tricky mountain launches.

Long brake travel and a clear stall point forgive pilot errors, and its precise and efficient turn and good weight-shift response ensure progression in the sport is fun.

The GO has 38 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.91, and is made from Porcher Skytex 38. It weighs 4.2kg to 5.3kg across five sizes, 22m² (50-70kg) to 30m² (95-135kg) and is available in gold, green or blue.

gradient-gliders.com

