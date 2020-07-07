Gin’s new Yeti 5 is an EN-A mounain wing that’s suitable for beginners upwards, for simple hike-and-fly or more committed mountain adventures.

Gin say, “It’s lighter and more compact than ever, the take-off is simplicity itself, and thermalling is a delight!”

I’s a whole new design with a new planform that makes launch very easy. Gin say they wanted to retain the fun factor and performance of the Yeti 4, but make the mountain wing even lighter and smaller packing. Its low stall speed means it’s easy to make gentle and controlled landings in small spaces.

The Yeti 5 is available in four sizes: 21, 23, 25 and 27m² for all-up weights from 50kg to 120kg. The smallest size weighs just 2.4kg.

gingliders.com