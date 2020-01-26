fbpx
Gin Genie Lite 3 pod harness

Sunday 26 January, 2020

Gin have released the Genie Lite 3, and they say it’s “the epitome of a modern XC harness”: compact and comfortable with adjustable stability, excellent protection and plenty of feedback. 

Gin say the stability of the Genie Lite 3 makes it suitable for leisure pilots, and it has all the features and performance demanded by experienced XC pilots including an inflatable rear air cone that reduces drag “significantly”. 

Gin Genie Lite 3

State-of-the art Neo Koroyd 9cm back protector

Stability can be adjusted in the air, to change from a sensitive thermal-sniffing set-up to a more stable trim for glides, and an anti-forget system means the pod can’t be closed without the leg straps being connected. 

Gin Genie Lite 3 aerodynamics

Narrow back protector and rear air cone = good aerodynamics

The M size weighs 4.8kg, including back protector, and “no compromises” cockpit with space for multiple instruments, optimal viewing angle and sunshield.

It has a large back pocket with drinks pouch routings, radio pocket etc, pus an extra five litres’ storage in the instrument cockpit.

The Genie Lite 3 is available in four sizes.

gingliders.com

