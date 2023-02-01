fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Woody Valley MK1 Pro acro harness

Wednesday 1 February, 2023

Woody Valley’s new MK1 Pro harness is designed for acro paragliding. It has a cut-away Base rescue system, multiple reserve containers and a waterproof phone pocket. 

Woody Valley say they have been working on the harness, with input from acro and Base experts, for three years now. The three-ring deployment system on the Base rescue is a tried-and-tested system that has been used in skydiving since the eighties. The main paraglider is automatically jettisoned when the Base reserve deploys.

The two under-seat reserve compartments mean there is a reserve handle on the left and the right, and the harness’ semi-rigid structure ensures good support and comfort for the pilot. The back protector is 13cm foam, and the harness has in-flight accessible side pockets, a back pocket and a waterproof pocket to keep your phone safe in the event of a dunking.

The MK1 Pro is available in two, and is delivered with a two-step speed bar and spare reserve handles.

Woody Valley MK1 Pro specs

woodyvalley.eu

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK