Gear News

Woody Valley Crest reversible harness

Tuesday 4 January, 2022

Woody Valley’s Crest is a lightweight reversible harness with a detachable rucksack. Aimed at adventure hike-and-flyers it’s made for long hikes and long flights, with full safety features including a self-inflating airbag and inbuilt reserve pocket. 

There are four sizes: S and M come with a 55l rucksack, while the L and XL’s rucksack is 70l. The M size weighs just 1.98kg.

Woody Valley Crest

The harness has split legs with leg pads and no seat plate and the leg straps attach directly to the main karabiners. The two-step speedbar has an elastic keeper you can hook your foot into.

In-flight accessible side pockets are zipped, and a Recco reflector in the shoulder strap is an extra safety feature.

The harness reverses, but the rucksack can be completely separated from it.

The pack is a narrow, hiking-friendly shape with a roll-top and compression zip, so you can pack it snugly and compact the load even if it’s not filled to capacity.

The rucksack’s stretchy side pockets can be accessed on the go, and a Velcro patch on the shoulder is a handy place to mount your phone.

Woody Valley Crest specifications

woodyvalley.eu

