U-Turn Razorblade
Gear News

U-Turn unveil ‘next gen’ parakite – the Razorblade

Slice through the air...

22 January, 2025, by Cross Country

U-Turn are promising to open up the next generation of the parakiting era after launching the Razorblade, a wing that’s been a year in development.

They say the Razorblade offers speed, smooth control, precise feedback with a clearly defined stall point and it will awaken your “playful potential”. It’s aimed at speedflying pilots as well as those who are new to the sport.

“The easy take-off capability of the new wing concept is revolutionary,” U-Turn say. “Even with a light tailwind, the wing takes off effortlessly – without using the A-risers.”

Chief designer Ernst Strobl worked intensively with speedwing test pilot Andi Hörterer on the new concept, which borrows from speed glider design and decades of experience in acro.

Characteristics include a self-stabilising reflex canopy that ensures reliability, especially at very high speeds. The full-speed position of the handles are ergonomically positioned for easy access. Wafer-thin nitinol reinforcements on the leading edge keep the profile shape under tension from the ground. In addition, 3D shaping ensures optimised profile tension in the nose area.

U-Turn Razorblade

“In fully accelerated flight, the Razorblade is unbeatable and cuts through air masses completely without resistance,” they add. “At the same time, the wing converts speed into height very effectively.”

They say it takes soaring to a new level of fun for both experienced and beginners alike.

U-Turn Razorblade specs

The Razorblade is available in seven sizes: 10, 11.5, 13, 15, 18, 22 and 26. All sizes are available from February.

u-turn.de

