Triple Seven's Bishop in the air at the Stubai Cup 2023. Photo: Erwin Voogt
Triple Seven’s new tandem, the Bishop
Wednesday 8 March, 2023
Triple Seven’s new 42m² tandem, the Bishop, is certified EN B for 120-225kg. They say it’s a “stress-free, tamed and performant workhorse”.
Aimed at both recreational and professional tandem pilots, Triple Seven say the Bishop has super easy launch characteristics and offers a smooth and stable ride. Designer Aljaž Valič says his main goal was “for the pilot to feel assured at any given point, from the take-off to the last flare”.
The Bishop is available in orange or royal blue.
777gliders.com
