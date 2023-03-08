Triple Seven’s new tandem, the Bishop

Triple Seven's Bishop in the air at the Stubai Cup 2023. Photo: Erwin Voogt

Triple Seven’s new 42m² tandem, the Bishop, is certified EN B for 120-225kg. They say it’s a “stress-free, tamed and performant workhorse”.

Aimed at both recreational and professional tandem pilots, Triple Seven say the Bishop has super easy launch characteristics and offers a smooth and stable ride. Designer Aljaž Valič says his main goal was “for the pilot to feel assured at any given point, from the take-off to the last flare”.

The Bishop is available in orange or royal blue.

777gliders.com