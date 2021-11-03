Triple Seven release Knight 2, low EN-B

The Knight 2 is Triple Seven’s new low-EN-B paraglider. It was released at the beginning of November 2021 with a promise of inspiring “total confidence”.

Triple Seven say, “Everything comes down to confidence – improved skills only happen when you have complete confidence in your wing”. The Knight 2 is designed to be enjoyable to fly. Triple Seven say its combination of passive safety and performance are ideal for pilots stepping up from EN-A wings, as well as weekend warriors.

“Once we had the performance and the passive safety we wanted in the bag, we concentrated on making it very easy and intuitive to fly – after all, performance is nothing without ease of use, particularly in this class”.

The Knight 2 has 54 cells, an aspect ratio of 5.2 and easy-to sort coloured sheathed lines. It’s fitted with a B-C steering system so that, “pilots can get used to active flying with it on this level of wing”, but the system can be easily removed for those who prefer simplicity or aren’t yet ready for it, and then replaced when they are.

Aljaz Valic, chief designer of the Knight 2, said: “I personally feel that we have hit the sweet spot 100% with this wing, but you are the judge that matters, and I look forward to your verdict!”

777gliders.com