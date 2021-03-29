fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Supair Strike 2 lightweight pod harness

Monday 29 March, 2021

Supair have just released the Strike 2, the update to their lightweight vol-bivouac and hike-and-fly competition harness.

It’s a hammock-style with a removable mini seatplate. Supair say it’s based on the 2019 Strike X-Alps harness, but optimised for daily use.

Supair say it’s more comfortable than the Strike, especially on bar, and it’s lighter. They’ve also reduced the stability so it responds better to weightshift.

The under-seat mousse protector and dorsal protection it is supplied with can be replaced by an inflatable back protector (sold separately) to save weight.

It will be available in four sizes, S to XL. In ultralight mode (inflatable protector, no seat plate) the M size weighs 1.7kg; all-in, it’s just over 2kg. RRP is €1420 including tax.

supair.com

 

 

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK