Supair Strike 2 lightweight pod harness

Supair have just released the Strike 2, the update to their lightweight vol-bivouac and hike-and-fly competition harness.

It’s a hammock-style with a removable mini seatplate. Supair say it’s based on the 2019 Strike X-Alps harness, but optimised for daily use.

Supair say it’s more comfortable than the Strike, especially on bar, and it’s lighter. They’ve also reduced the stability so it responds better to weightshift.

The under-seat mousse protector and dorsal protection it is supplied with can be replaced by an inflatable back protector (sold separately) to save weight.

It will be available in four sizes, S to XL. In ultralight mode (inflatable protector, no seat plate) the M size weighs 1.7kg; all-in, it’s just over 2kg. RRP is €1420 including tax.

supair.com