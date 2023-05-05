The Step X has Supair's new colour scheme, and is available in Earth, Lilac or Ocean colours

The Step X (pronounced Step Cross) is Supair’s new high EN-B paraglider. It’s a semi-light, a cross between the Step and the Step Light in weight and durability.

Supair say the most heavily used areas are reinforced for durability, and weight is reduced in lower-stressed areas. The top surface is Dominico N20 DMF, while the very light 10D is used on the bottom. It has unsheathed Edelrid lines and soft links.

Supair say a new line layout has improved the wing’s span wise coherence, while widening the transverse band between the B and C lines has improved handling at high angles of incidence and made inflation easier.

The Step X is for cross-country for pilots who also like to hike, and offers “accessible performance” and rear-riser steering.

It is available in five sizes, XS to L, and weighs 3.8kg to 4.8kg across the sizes.

