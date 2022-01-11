Supair Radical 4 hike-and-fly harness

Radical 4 with the additional module in place. Photo: Supair

Supair will be releasing the Radical 4 in February 2022. It’s a lightweight hike-and-fly harness with a removable airbag / reserve / backpack module.

It will be available in three sizes, S, M and L, with the middle size weighing 990g without the module, or 2.24kg with.

RRP 890€ including taxes for harness + module.

Supair.com