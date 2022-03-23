fbpx
Gear News

Supair Eiko 2: lightweight mountain paraglider

Wednesday 23 March, 2022

Supair released the Eiko 2 at the Stubai Cup 2022. It’s a light, small-packing paraglider for mountain adventures.

The Eiko 2 is based on the EN-A Eona 3. It has 38 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 4.8. It’s available in a wider range of sizes than the original Eiko: there are now five sizes, from 16 to 26m².

Because it’s designed for high-mountain flights, ease of use and safety were top priorities. Supair say it’s easy to launch and has long brake travel. It’s less demanding than the original – more stable, with less roll.

The three larger sizes will be certified EN A and are very accessible, suitable for schools. The 19 will be EN B and the 16m² wing will be certified EN C.

As always, flight characteristics depend on how heavily the wing is loaded: the loaded-up 16m² wing is very dynamic, although flown light it’s still ‘relaxing’.

Supair Eiko 2 sizes

The sail is made from Dominico Dokdo D10, and the risers were custom-made to Supair’s specs by Cousin. They are a 7mm webbing made from nylon and Kevlar. They may be slightly heavier than Dyneema but they are much more user-friendly, Supair say, which they feel is more important for a wing that is destined to fly potentially tired pilots safely down from high-mountain peaks.

supair.com

