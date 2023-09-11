fbpx
Skywalk's new EN-B sports-intermediate, the Tequila 6
Gear News

Skywalk Tequila 6: EN-B sports-intermediate

Monday 11 September, 2023

Skywalk have released the Tequila 6, their new EN-B sports intermediate paraglider. It has an aspect ratio of 5.22 and is aimed at post-training pilots for starting out in XC. 

Skywalk say the Tequila 6 has good performance and easy handling, which is “sportier” than its predecessor. It is made from robust materials with user-friendly risers for an easy set-up on launch.

The top surface is Myungjin MJ40 MF, with the lighter Myungjin MJ32 MF cloth making up the under-surface; the wing weighs from 4.6kg to 5.8kg across the range of six sizes.

Skywalk’s new size-naming system uses the upper certified weight limit in kilograms, instead of S, M, L etc. The smallest Tequila 6 is the 75 (which is 21.5m² flat surface area, certified for 55-75kg) and the largest is the 135 (30.7m² flat for 105-135kg all up).

Skywalk Tequila 6 specs

skywalk.info

