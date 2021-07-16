Skywalk release EN-B Chili 5

Skywalk have released the new Chili 5, an EN-B wing designed for comfortable and relaxed XC flights. They say it’s comfortable, intuitive and easy to fly, with precise feedback. Its intuitiveness is particularly noticeable when coring thermals, they say. “Like an extension of the pilot”.

The Chili 5 is Skywalk’s first intermediate B to have a speed control rear-riser steering system. A handle on the rear riser allows the pilot to even out the turbulence while on bar, for more efficient XC flying.

Skywalk have used a mix of TX-Light and Dominico 30 DMF fabrics which they say has made the Chili 5 10% lighter than its predecessor without losing out on robustness or durability. The mini ribs have internal seams, so they are less exposed when ground-handling.

The Chili 5 has Skywalk’s trademark jet Flaps, which Skywalk say improve climbing ability and delay the glider’s stall point. It is available in sizes XXS (for 55-85kg all up) to L (105-135kg all up), and weighs between 4.5kg and 5.6 kg across the five sizes.

