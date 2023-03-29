Skywalk's X-Alps 3 is race-ready and available in three sizes, 1.95kg-2.1kg. Photo: Skywalk

Skywalk have just released the X-Alps 3, their lightweight, sports pod harness. It was developed with input from their Red Bull X-Alps pilots, and weighs 1.95kg in size S.

Designed for hike-and-fly competition and XC, Skywalk say the X-Alps 3 is small and light but also comfortable, “features that are nearly impossible to combine!” The seat has a Nitinol frame and closed cell foam for warmth and comfort. Protection is in the form of an LTF-certified Permair protector.

The inflatable aerodynamic rear fairing has mini-ribs to help keep its shape, and it also has an inflatable nose cone. Both are there for aerodynamic efficiency, and the nose cone can also be used for storage of small, soft items.

The front-mounted reserve container doubles as an instrument cockpit, with space for multiple instruments and a power-bank storage space. There are several stowage options under and behind the seat.

The harness can be flown in a reclined or upright position, and Skywalk say it’s easy to assume a compact, upright position in a hurry if necessary.

The Range X-Alps 3 is available in three sizes.

