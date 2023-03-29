fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Skywalk's X-Alps 3 is race-ready and available in three sizes, 1.95kg-2.1kg. Photo: Skywalk
Gear News

Skywalk Range X-Alps 3 ultralight harness

Wednesday 29 March, 2023

Skywalk have just released the X-Alps 3, their lightweight, sports pod harness. It was developed with input from their Red Bull X-Alps pilots, and weighs 1.95kg in size S.

Designed for hike-and-fly competition and XC, Skywalk say the X-Alps 3 is small and light but also comfortable, “features that are nearly impossible to combine!” The seat has a Nitinol frame and closed cell foam for warmth and comfort. Protection is in the form of an LTF-certified Permair protector.

The inflatable aerodynamic rear fairing has mini-ribs to help keep its shape, and it also has an inflatable nose cone. Both are there for aerodynamic efficiency, and the nose cone can also be used for storage of small, soft items.

The front-mounted reserve container doubles as an instrument cockpit, with space for multiple instruments and a power-bank storage space. There are several stowage options under and behind the seat.

The harness can be flown in a reclined or upright position, and Skywalk say it’s easy to assume a compact, upright position in a hurry if necessary.

The Range X-Alps 3 is available in three sizes.

Skywalk Range X-Alps 3 specs

skywalk.info

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK