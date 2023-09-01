fbpx
The breeze 2 with the Permair protector and storage module weighs 2.6kg in size M
Gear News

Skywalk Breeze 2 modular lightweight harness

Friday 1 September, 2023

The Breeze 2 is Skywalks’s new lightweight modular harness. The basic harness is minimal and weighs 1400g in size M, but you can clip on Permair protector/storage section and cockpit/reserve container (total weight 2600g in size M).

The basic harness has an ergonomic seat shell and the seating position is adjustable.

Skywalk Breeze 2

The Permair 2.0 section has been updated for easier inflation. It has a large back storage pocket and zipped side pocket that can be reached in flight. It is equipped for a drinks tube system.

It is inflated on take-off, so it offers full protection before launch, making it suitable for beginners and training as well ashike-and-fly.

It can be inflated simply by blowing into the mouthpiece, by using an inflation bag or a Permair pump which is available as an extra.

Skywalk Breeze 2 specs

skywalk.info 

