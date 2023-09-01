Skywalk Breeze 2 modular lightweight harness

The breeze 2 with the Permair protector and storage module weighs 2.6kg in size M

The Breeze 2 is Skywalks’s new lightweight modular harness. The basic harness is minimal and weighs 1400g in size M, but you can clip on Permair protector/storage section and cockpit/reserve container (total weight 2600g in size M).

The basic harness has an ergonomic seat shell and the seating position is adjustable.

The Permair 2.0 section has been updated for easier inflation. It has a large back storage pocket and zipped side pocket that can be reached in flight. It is equipped for a drinks tube system.

It is inflated on take-off, so it offers full protection before launch, making it suitable for beginners and training as well ashike-and-fly.

It can be inflated simply by blowing into the mouthpiece, by using an inflation bag or a Permair pump which is available as an extra.

