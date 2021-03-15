fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Skyman CrossAlps2: EN-C mountain wing

Monday 15 March, 2021

Skyman have released the CrossAlps² EN-C mountain wing. They say it’s faster and more agile than the original, and has better glide at speed.

It’s designed for hike-and-fly and mountain adventures, and Toma Coconea used the original to race the X-Pyr in 2014. Skyman say the new version has a “very fast” trim speed and a wider speed range.

The new version has 69 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.5, slightly higher in both aspects than the original (67 cells, A/R 6.4). It’s made from Dominico D10, with double-coated D20 on the top-surface leading edge. Skyman say this combination is impressively light and durable.

Skyman CrossAlps2 specs

skyman.aero

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK