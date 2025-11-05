Sky Metis 5 tandem released

Czech manufacturer Sky have updated their Metis tandem. Designed for commercial tandem pilots, the Metis 5 is for pilots looking for a reliable workhorse for daily operations. The wing is a complete redesign, with little resemblance to its previous version with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency and safety, say Sky. It features a new profile, light brake pressure and precise handling.

“The reinforced leading edge and the anti-flutter pocket in the cells help to maintain optimal internal pressure. This plays an important role in the wing’s cohesion and penetration of turbulent air, which enhances overall performance,” say Sky.

They also say passengers’s stomachs will welcome the “smoother flight dynamics” which not only improves comfort but also performance. They add: “After extensive prototype testing, we found the perfect balance in the arc and depth of the profile on the ears.

“The result is dynamic yet precise handling that allows the pilot to turn efficiently in thermals, almost like flying a solo wing. The light brake pressure supports this feeling, making the Metis 5 remarkably intuitive and pleasant to control even in long thermal sessions.”

The new profile was designed by Standa Klika. The Metis 5 features 2cm longer trimmers, increasing the available speed range for efficient cross-country or stronger wind conditions. At the same time, when flying with heavier passengers or in more demanding conditions, pilots can use the negative trimming range to reduce speed safely and comfortably — maintaining total control at all times.

Metis 5 is availaible now in two sizes 41 and 44, and in five colour combinations.

