Harpy and Centaur are just two of the 10 colour options available
Gear News

Sky Paragliders EN-A Gaia 3

Monday 20 March, 2023

Sky Paragliders have released the Gaia 3. They say it’s safe and robust EN-A wing for school use, an has the handling and performance a progressing pilot needs to continue to develop their piloting skills.

Its characteristics include very easy launch and landing behaviour, and Sky say it’s very forgiving of mistakes. A versatile wing with cross-country performance potential. Sky say pilots can equally develop their accuracy landing skills with this wing, or discover the world of acro, including Heli’s.

The Gaia 3 comes in four sizes, S to X for take-off weights from 58kg to 130kg. All the sizes are certified EN A. It has 38 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.72, and is made from Dokdo D30 cloth which Sky say is very durable.

The line plan is a “classic” four-line layout, which Sky say is still commonly used in freestyle and acro wings. They say the design offers “optimised distribution of lines on the bottom surface, providing consistency and safety and resulting in a very smooth pilot experience”.

The risers are 20mm webbing, and the lines are all sheathed and colour-coded. Long rods in the leading edge make inflation easier and keeps the leading edge smoother which means better performance.

Sky Paragliders Gaia 3 specs

sky-cz.com

