Ozone Wisp 2
Gear News

Ozone launch Wisp 2 “the lightest tandem”

At 4kg it is the lightest double-surface tandem available

17 October, 2025, by Cross Country

Designed for Alpine adventures and travel Ozone say the “all-new” Wisp 2 lightweight tandem is, “incredibly easy to use” – which makes it “perfect” for unimproved launches and tricky conditions.

Ozone add that its performance is “in line with our intermediate category wings” and say the Wisp 2’s XC potential is, “more than enough to get you and your partner to distances never before seen by ultralight tandems.”

Ozone Wisp 2

The new model is lighter than the previous generation thanks to construction and materials tech brought from Ozone’s Ultralite series. The cell count, 3D shaping, panel shaping and line layout have all been “carefully optimised” and have “yielded an easy to use and high tech tandem that is a joy to fly.” Winglets have been added to the design for improved roll stability with an arc shape that gives better handling and collapse behaviour.

The wing is available in a single size of 37m², 44 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 5.3. It is made from a mixture of Dominco N20D and N10D on the top surface with N10D on the bottom. The Wisp 2 weighs just 4.15kg and covers an all-up weight range of 90-180kg.

Ozone Wisp 2 specs

flyozone.com

