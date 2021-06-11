Sky Kudos 2: entry-level EN B

Sky have released the Kudos 2, their new entry-level EN-B paraglider. It’s cross-country capable and suitable for newcomers to the EN-B category.

Sky say they focussed their efforts on the handling, and the Kudos 2 has good pitch control with smooth, responsive brakes and is forgiving of over-enthusiastic handling, Sky say, “We really push our test pilots until they find the nicest possible balance between the roll and the yaw and insist on reaching the most progressive bank when tightening up the turn.”

3D-shaping in the leading edge, and trailing edge mini-ribs, ensure a smooth surface. The original Kudos was made from Dokdo N20, but Sky have chosen the durable Skytex 38 for the Kudos 2. The leading edge is reinforced with 8mm fabric between the rods and the leading edge fabric, and they have used all-sheathed lines. The internal structure has been optimised, and all sizes of the Kudos 2 sill come in at under 5kg.

