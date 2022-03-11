Sky Aya 2: EN-A

Sky have released their new EN-A paraglider, the Aya 2. They say it offers top passive safety and truly usable performance, and is suitable for novice pilots upwards.

They describe its pitch stability and passive safety as excellent, and say the handling is progressive, precise and fun. It glides well into wind and cores thermals efficiently, making it perfectly cross-country capable.

The Aya 2 has 37 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.69, and Sky describe it as a “mid-to-high” EN-A because of its performance capability.

It’s made from Dominico Dokdo N30 (38g/m2). The reinforced leading edge has soft nylon rods which are set further back than standard where they are better protected. A three-riser layout it has split A’s, and all the lines are sheathed and colour-coded for easy handling.

The Aya 2 will be available in sizes XS (50-72kg) to XL (105-130kg) in six bright, easy-to-see colours.

