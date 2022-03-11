fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Sky Aya 2: EN-A

Friday 11 March, 2022

Sky have released their new EN-A paraglider, the Aya 2. They say it offers top passive safety and truly usable performance, and is suitable for novice pilots upwards.

They describe its pitch stability and passive safety as excellent, and say the handling is progressive, precise and fun. It glides well into wind and cores thermals efficiently, making it perfectly cross-country capable.

The Aya 2 has 37 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.69, and Sky describe it as a “mid-to-high” EN-A because of its performance capability.

It’s made from Dominico Dokdo N30 (38g/m2). The reinforced leading edge has soft nylon rods which are set further back than standard where they are better protected. A three-riser layout it has split A’s, and all the lines are sheathed and colour-coded for easy handling.

The Aya 2 will be available in sizes XS (50-72kg) to XL (105-130kg) in six bright, easy-to-see colours.

Sky Aya 2 specs

sky-cz.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK